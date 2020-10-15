Chef Kevin Belton's Chicken Cacciatore recipe

NEW ORLEANS — Chicken Cacciatore perfect for this cooler weather or anytime. I hope you enjoy and thank you so much for joining me.
Ingredients
1 chicken (3-1/2 to 4 pounds), cut up
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
Creole seasoning to taste
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 Tbsp. butter
1 onion, chopped
2 celery ribs, sliced
1 bell pepper, cut into strips
1/2 lb. mushrooms, sliced
1 can (28 ounces) tomatoes, drained and chopped
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
1 cup chicken stock
1 tsp. thyme
1 tsp. rosemary
1 tsp. oregano
1 tsp. basil
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 Tbsp. sugar
Hot cooked pasta or rice
Grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
Season chicken with Creole seasoning, and dust in flour. In a large skillet, brown chicken on all sides in oil and butter over medium-high heat. Remove chicken to platter.
In the same skillet, cook and stir the onion, celery, pepper and mushrooms for 5 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, stock, herbs, garlic and sugar. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
Return chicken to skillet. Cover and simmer for 45-60 minutes or until chicken is tender. Serve over pasta and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.