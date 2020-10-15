Chef Kevin Belton's Chicken Cacciatore recipe

Chef Kevin Belton says the dish is good for the cold weather months.

NEW ORLEANS — Chicken Cacciatore perfect for this cooler weather or anytime. I hope you enjoy and thank you so much for joining me.

Ingredients

1 chicken (3-1/2 to 4 pounds), cut up

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

Creole seasoning to taste

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. butter

1 onion, chopped

2 celery ribs, sliced

1 bell pepper, cut into strips

1/2 lb. mushrooms, sliced

1 can (28 ounces) tomatoes, drained and chopped

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

1 cup chicken stock

1 tsp. thyme

1 tsp. rosemary

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. basil

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. sugar

Hot cooked pasta or rice

Grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Season chicken with Creole seasoning, and dust in flour. In a large skillet, brown chicken on all sides in oil and butter over medium-high heat. Remove chicken to platter.

In the same skillet, cook and stir the onion, celery, pepper and mushrooms for 5 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, stock, herbs, garlic and sugar. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 20 minutes.