Chef Kevin Belton's Maple Glazed Salmon

Chef Kevin goes healthy with a salmon filet and some broccoli, but he couldn't resist some maple syrup.

NEW ORLEANS — Ingredients

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 Tbsp. orange juice

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. ground ginger

1 clove garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

4 oz salmon fillet, 2 fillets

fresh parsley, for garnish

1 lb. broccoli floret

salt, to taste

2 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp. lemon zest

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

Directions

For the salmon, heat vegetable oil on medium-high in a cast-iron skillet.

For the broccoli, fill a medium pot halfway with water. Add a dash of salt and start boiling water.

In the meantime, whisk together maple syrup, orange juice, soy sauce, garlic, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl.

Set aside 2 tablespoons for topping later.

Place salmon fillets inside the bowl and make sure each side is covered with sauce.

Sear the salmon 2-3 minutes on each side.

Brush the tops with the sauce set aside.

With the pot of water boiling, add the broccoli and cover lid. Blanch for 2 minutes.

Drain under cold water to stop the cooking.

In the drained pot of broccoli, stir in butter, soy sauce, red pepper flakes, some lemon zest, and garlic on low heat. Mix until broccoli is well-coated.

On each plate, serve a filet of salmon and scoop of broccoli.