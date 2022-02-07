Cincinnati chili and hot wings for the game

NEW ORLEANS —
Cincinnati Chili
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 1 oz. unsweetened chocolate
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 Tbsp. dried oregano
- 1 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 3/4 tsp. allspice
- 1/2 tsp. ground cloves
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 16 ounces tomato sauce
- 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 2 tsp. brown sugar
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 lbs. ground beef
- cooked spaghetti for serving
- shredded cheese, dark red kidney beans, finely chopped onions and oyster crackers, for serving
Directions
- In a Dutch oven or large pot over medium-high heat, heat oil until shimmering. Cook onions until softened, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in chocolate, garlic, Creole seasoning, chili powder, oregano, cinnamon, allspice, and cloves until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add stock, tomato sauce, vinegar, tomato paste, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce.
- Stir in beef and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about 20 to 25 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Serve over cooked spaghetti with desired toppings such as cheese, beans, onions and crackers.
Super Bowl Wings
Ingredients
- 2 lb chicken wings
- 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. red chili flakes
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. white pepper
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
Garlic Parmesan Sauce
- 5 Tbsp. butter
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated
Firecracker Sauce
- 1/2 cup Chili Garlic sauce
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- sesame seeds, green onions for garnish
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425 degree. Line parchment paper on a baking sheet.
- Remove the extra moisture from the chicken wings by patting them with paper towels. Place the chicken wings in a large zip-lock bag.
- In a small bowl combine the Creole seasoning, red pepper flakes, onion powder, garlic powder, white pepper, baking powder, and salt stirring well. Sprinkle the prepared seasonings over the chicken wings, close the bag, removing all of the air and shake to coat the wings.
- Cook the wings in the oven for 20-25 minutes per side until golden and crispy. Once the wings have cooked place them in a bowl to cool for 5 minutes. Then toss with your sauce of choice.
Garlic Parmesan
- Melt the butter in a bowl, once it is cooled down add in the parmesan cheese, red chili flakes, garlic and parsley. Mix it well.
- Add to the wings and toss gently until well combined.
- Transfer the garlic parmesan chicken wings to a plate and serve while it is still warm.
Firecracker
- In a bowl combine Chili Garlic sauce, honey, soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, garlic,cayenne, black pepper, and salt stirring until well blended.
- Add half of the sauce over wings and gently toss until well combined.
- Transfer to a plate, garnish with sesame seeds and green onions.
- Serve with additional firecracker sauce or ranch dressing.