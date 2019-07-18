NEW ORLEANS — The 7-year wait will soon be over! Hubig's pies will be returning to the metro New Orleans area, Governor John Bel Edwards and Hubig's Pies owner Andrew Ramsey announced Thursday.

The company plans to launch the return of its fruit pies, which will be manufactured at a plant in Jefferson Parish.

The iconic New Orleans company stopped producing its treats after a devastating fire in 2012 destroyed its plant in New Orleans.

"No one embraces traditions and good food like the people of Louisiana," Gov. Edwards said. "Hubig's pies are as unique to Louisiana as Mardi Gras, and we welcome the return of this iconic local brand with open arms and empty stomachs. We're happy to help support Hubig's Pies as it revives a great culinary tradition and creates new career opportunities in Louisiana's rich culinary heritage."

Hubig's plans to begin production in 2020 with such classic flavors as apple, cherry, lemon, peach and chocolate.