x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Chef Kevin

Chef Kevin's Asian Chopped Salad

Kev has a filling and healthy Asian Chopped Salad with chicken where the star of the show is the dressing which is so good and can you believe it even has a date.

NEW ORLEANS —

Asian Chopped Salad

Ingredients

  • 3 cups romaine lettuce, chopped
  • 5 cups purple cabbage, chopped
  • ½ cup carrots, shredded
  • 1 cup red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 avocado sliced
  • 2-3 green onions, sliced
  • 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
  • 1/4 cup chopped almonds
  • 2 cups chicken, cooked and diced
  • chili almond dressing (recipe below)

Directions

  • Toss cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, green onions, cilantro and shredded chicken in a large salad bowl or the salad chopper bowl.
  • Toss with dressing to taste.
  • Top salad with sliced avocado and chopped almonds.

DRESSING

  • ½ cup almond butter
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice, fresh
  • 1 Tbsp. soy sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. ginger, grated
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 2 medjool dates, pitted
  • 1 chili pepper
  • ⅓ cup water

Blend all ingredients together in a high-speed blender. Store leftovers in a sealed container in the fridge. Dressing will thicken as it sits so feel free to add a little liquid if needed.

RELATED: Chef Kevin Belton's Roast Turkey Breast with Lemon Garlic Butter sauce

RELATED: Recipe: Thanksgiving Dirty Rice and Cornbread Dressing

In Other News

Chef Kevin Belton's Asian Chopped Salad