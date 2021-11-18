Chef Kevin's Asian Chopped Salad

NEW ORLEANS —
Asian Chopped Salad
Ingredients
- 3 cups romaine lettuce, chopped
- 5 cups purple cabbage, chopped
- ½ cup carrots, shredded
- 1 cup red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 avocado sliced
- 2-3 green onions, sliced
- 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
- 1/4 cup chopped almonds
- 2 cups chicken, cooked and diced
- chili almond dressing (recipe below)
Directions
- Toss cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, green onions, cilantro and shredded chicken in a large salad bowl or the salad chopper bowl.
- Toss with dressing to taste.
- Top salad with sliced avocado and chopped almonds.
DRESSING
- ½ cup almond butter
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice, fresh
- 1 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp. ginger, grated
- 2 garlic cloves
- 2 medjool dates, pitted
- 1 chili pepper
- ⅓ cup water
Blend all ingredients together in a high-speed blender. Store leftovers in a sealed container in the fridge. Dressing will thicken as it sits so feel free to add a little liquid if needed.