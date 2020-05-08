Recipe: Chef Kevin's Mom's Baked Oysters

Chef Kevin shares one of his favorite recipes that he learned from his mother!

NEW ORLEANS — My Mom’s Baked Oysters

2 quarts oysters, drained

1⁄2 cup parsley, chopped

1⁄2 cup green onions, chopped

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

Hot sauce

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 cups bread crumbs

1/2 cup heavy cream

Place a layer of oysters in the bottom of a buttered shallow baking dish.

Sprinkle with half of the parsley, green onions, seasoning, hot sauce, Worcestershire, and lemon juice. Repeat another layer of the same.

Slowly pour in heavy cream, and top with bread crumbs.

Bake at 375 degrees about 25-30 minutes. The edges should be bubbling slightly.