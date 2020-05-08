Recipe: Chef Kevin's Mom's Baked Oysters

NEW ORLEANS —
My Mom’s Baked Oysters
- 2 quarts oysters, drained
- 1⁄2 cup parsley, chopped
- 1⁄2 cup green onions, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- Hot sauce
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 cups bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
Place a layer of oysters in the bottom of a buttered shallow baking dish.
Sprinkle with half of the parsley, green onions, seasoning, hot sauce, Worcestershire, and lemon juice. Repeat another layer of the same.
Slowly pour in heavy cream, and top with bread crumbs.
Bake at 375 degrees about 25-30 minutes. The edges should be bubbling slightly.
NOTE: This can be served over rice, pasta, mashed potatoes, scalloped potatoes or alone with toasted French bread.