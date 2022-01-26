Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Croissant Croque Monsieur Bake

Today, we're taking the decadent croque monsieur and making it simple for at-home cooking!

NEW ORLEANS — Croissant Croque Monsieur Bake

6 croissants

3 Tbsp. dijon mustard

18 Monterey Jack, cheddar cheese slices

12 ham slices

4 Tbsp. butter

6 Tbsp. flour

1 tsp Creole seasoning

3 cups milk

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

1 cup Gruyère cheese

Preheat the oven to 365 degrees.

Cut each croissant in half lengthways and spread the bottom with dijon mustard. Layer cheese and ham and place the top layer of croissant on top.

Place a layer of three croissants in a greased baking tray and top with more cheese and ham, then add the final three with another layer of cheese on top.

In a sauce pan heat the butter until its foaming and stir in the flour. Cook for a minute or so, add Creole seasoning, then gradually stir in the milk to make a smooth sauce. Stir in the salt and cheese and pour directly over the croissants and bake for around 30 minutes, until bubbling and golden on top.