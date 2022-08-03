Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Garlic Chili Oil Noodles

NEW ORLEANS —
Garlic Chili Oil Noodles
- 4 oz thick wheat noodles
- 1 Tbsp. green onion chopped, more for garnish
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 Tbsp. chili flakes or to taste
- 1 tsp. chicken stock powder or salt to taste
- 3 tsp. soy sauce
- 1/2 tsp. Chinese black vinegar
- 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- cilantro, green onion, and toasted sesame seeds for garnish
Cook noodles according to package instructions. Drain and place in a bowl. To serve the noodles cold, rinse under cold water for about a few seconds then drain.
Heat oil in a small pot until smoking hot. Add garlic, chili flakes, green onion, chicken stock powder (or salt), light and dark soy sauce, and Chinese black vinegar over the noodles.
Pour the hot oil over the noodles, aiming towards the chili flakes and garlic. Mix well to combine, adding more soy sauce if needed. Garnish with cilantro, green onion and sesame seeds.