Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Garlic Chili Oil Noodles

It's National Noodle Month! So, let's try something a little different with these garlic chili oil noodles.

NEW ORLEANS — Garlic Chili Oil Noodles

4 oz thick wheat noodles

1 Tbsp. green onion chopped, more for garnish

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. chili flakes or to taste

1 tsp. chicken stock powder or salt to taste

3 tsp. soy sauce

1/2 tsp. Chinese black vinegar

3 Tbsp. vegetable oil

cilantro, green onion, and toasted sesame seeds for garnish

Cook noodles according to package instructions. Drain and place in a bowl. To serve the noodles cold, rinse under cold water for about a few seconds then drain.

Heat oil in a small pot until smoking hot. Add garlic, chili flakes, green onion, chicken stock powder (or salt), light and dark soy sauce, and Chinese black vinegar over the noodles.