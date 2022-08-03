Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Stuffed Potato Skins

If you love potatoes as much as I do, this is another great way to enjoy them!

NEW ORLEANS — Stuffed Potato Skins

8 small golden potatoes

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

7 oz. pancetta or bacon, cubed

2 Tbsp. heavy cream

2 Tbsp. butter

1/2 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 pinch of salt and pepper

1 3/4 cups Pepper Jack cheese, shredded

4 Tbsp. sour cream

4 green onions, chopped

Preheat your oven to 385 degrees. Prick your potatoes with a fork and start them off in the microwave. Put all the potatoes in the microwave and microwave on high for 6 minutes.

Put your potatoes in the oven, directly on the shelf and cook for 20-30 minutes until they're crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. You can check this by stabbing a toothpick into one of the potatoes to see if it slides in easily.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a small frying skillet over a medium-high heat. Cook the pancetta or bacon cubes until crispy. Remove from the pan.

When your potatoes are ready, take out of the oven and chop each of the potatoes in half. Pick up a potato half and using a spoon, scoop out the insides into a large bowl. Repeat with the rest of the potatoes.

Add the cream, butter, Creole seasoning, and salt & pepper to the bowl and mash using a potato masher or a fork until the potato is fluffy.

Add in the pancetta or bacon and cheese, reserving a small handful for sprinkling on top. Mix together.

Take one of the potato skins and put a spoonful of the potato mix inside. Put the potato in a baking dish and sprinkle with a little of the reserved cheese. Repeat with the remaining potatoes.

When all of the potatoes are stuffed, put them back in the oven for 10-15 minutes.