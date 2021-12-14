Recipe: Chef Kevin's Bourbon Glazed Ham and Holiday Potatoes

Chef Kevin makes a meal, fitting for the holiday season: bourbon glazed ham and potatoes.

NEW ORLEANS — Bourbon Glazed Ham

8 pound cooked bone-in spiral sliced ham

1/2 cup bourbon , divided

2 cups brown sugar , packed

1/4 cup orange juice

1 tsp. orange zest

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. ground mustard

1/4 tsp. ground coriander

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Place the ham in a roasting pan and pour ¼ cup bourbon all over the top of it.

Place in the oven, covered with foil, for 90 minutes.

Stir together the brown sugar, ¼ cup bourbon, orange juice, Creole seasoning, ground mustard, coriander and cinnamon to a small bowl and mix.

Pour over the ham and cook for an additional 30 minutes.

Remove from the oven, cover loosely with the foil, and let rest for 15 minutes before serving.

Holiday Potatoes

5 lbs potatoes

1 Tbsp. fresh thyme leaves, plus extra small sprigs to serve

5 garlic cloves, peeled

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. cracked black pepper

1/3 chicken stock

1 tsp kosher salt

1/4 cup Parmesan, shredded

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 7x 11 pan.

Using the slicing blade attachment on a food processor, slice potato lengthways into very thin slices. Transfer to a large bowl.

Carefully remove slicing attachment. Place the thyme and garlic in a food processor. Process until finely chopped. Add oil. Process until well combined. Pour over the potatoes. Add Creole seasoning, and pepper. Toss well to coat. Arrange potato slices, standing upright, in rows in prepared pan.

Pour stock along the centre of the rows of potato and sprinkle with salt. Cover tightly with foil. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until potatoes are tender and top is golden and crispy.