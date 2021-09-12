x
Recipe: No Churn Hot Chocolate Ice Cream

It's hot chocolate season, but it's still a little warm in Louisiana. So, I'm making Hot Chocolate Ice Cream!

No Churn Hot Chocolate Ice Cream

  • 3 cup heavy cream
  • 1 14-oz. can sweetened condensed milk
  • 3 oz. hot cocoa
  • 1 cup mini marshmallows, plus more for garnish

In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat heavy cream until stiff peaks form.

Fold in sweetened condensed milk, hot cocoa, and mini marshmallows.

Transfer mixture to a 9"-x-5" loaf pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Top with additional marshmallows and freeze until firm, 5 hours.

When ready to serve, remove from freezer to let soften, 10 minutes.

