Recipe: No Churn Hot Chocolate Ice Cream

No Churn Hot Chocolate Ice Cream
- 3 cup heavy cream
- 1 14-oz. can sweetened condensed milk
- 3 oz. hot cocoa
- 1 cup mini marshmallows, plus more for garnish
In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat heavy cream until stiff peaks form.
Fold in sweetened condensed milk, hot cocoa, and mini marshmallows.
Transfer mixture to a 9"-x-5" loaf pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Top with additional marshmallows and freeze until firm, 5 hours.
When ready to serve, remove from freezer to let soften, 10 minutes.
