Recipe: Chef Kevin's Irish Chicken with Potatoes and Cabbage

Let's celebrate with a chicken dish that incorporates some of those vegetables you caught at the parade!

Irish Chicken with Potatoes and Cabbage

1 whole chicken - cut into parts

1/2 head of cabbage, chopped

1 onion, sliced thin

4 potatoes, sliced

4 slices thick bacon

1/4 cup chicken stock

Rub

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. onion powder

1 1/2 tsp. thyme

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. sweet paprika

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Mix together rub ingredients. Roll the chicken pieces in the spices and set aside.

Fry the bacon. When cooked put on a paper towel to drain. Drain most of the bacon grease from the pan, leaving enough to brown the chicken in. Brown the chicken pieces. When browned set aside on a plate.

Add the cabbage to the pan with 1/4 cup stock, after a few minutes mix in the potatoes and onions. Take off of the heat.

Cut the bacon into pieces and sprinkle over the cabbage mixture.

Add the chicken pieces on top of cabbage mixture. Place the pan in the oven and cook until the chicken is done, about 45 - 50 minutes for all to cook. The juices from the chicken will help to cook the cabbage and potatoes.