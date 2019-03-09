NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Herbed Tomato Cobbler

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp. thyme, chopped

1 tsp. oregano, chopped

1 Tbsp. basil, torn

2 pints cherry tomatoes

1 tube refrigerated biscuit dough

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1/4 cup chives, finely chopped

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until caramelized, about 8-10 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. When the onions are soft and browned, add the thyme, oregano, basil, and garlic. Cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds more. Transfer cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions and flour to a large casserole dish. Mix to evenly combine. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove the casserole dish from the oven, and place rounds of biscuit dough on top of the tomatoes. Brush the biscuits with melted butter, then sprinkle the cheddar and chives on top. Bake for another 25-30 minutes, until the biscuits are cooked through and the tomatoes are bursting. Cool slightly in pan. Serve warm.

---

