Prayer answered as waitress receives $777 tip then pays it forward

NEW ORLEANS — Ava Guan was simply doing her waitress job at Hoshun on St. Charles Avenue Saturday night and hoping for some divine intervention to help her church repair its air conditioner.

Guan was serving a meal of sushi and duck to a customer that was about to change her day for the better.

His $63 bill was accompanied by a $777 tip with the words “take the night off” written on the receipt.

Turns out the customer, Abdul Hamideh, was celebrating the opening of his latest restaurant and he chose the amount of $777 because he said it was a lucky number.

NOLA.com said that Guan almost immediately donated the money to her church, Olive C. Church on David Drive.

She had actually donated $300 of her own money earlier that day and had hoped for something to happen to allow the church to get the extra money it would need. Then Hamideh happened along.