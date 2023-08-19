Record heat hurts New Orleans tourism, businesses

​Extreme heat is putting a stranglehold on New Orleans tourism, and local businesses are feeling the brunt more than usual this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Extreme heat is putting a stranglehold on New Orleans tourism, and local businesses are feeling the brunt more than usual this summer.

WWL-TV's Rachel Handley visited with staff members at bars and restaurants in and around the French Quarter on Saturday to gauge the level of customer drop-off over the past month.

"Nobody wants to be out, sweating all day," said NOLA Poboys chef, Lucas McQueen. "You walk outside and your drenched. You feel like you just got out of the shower."

According to Handley, some businesses have cut employee hours or been forced to close some days due to the lack of customers.