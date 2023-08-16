Residents struggle to pay electric bills as record-heat sends costs soaring

Every month Gentilly resident Samantha Mitchell has a tough decision: pay for air conditioning, or pay for food and medications.

A Gentilly woman lives in fear that her power will be shut off during the extreme heat wave.

That's because in the last year, her monthly bills have gone up by hundreds of dollars each month.

It's something many of you can relate to right now.

So, one official is trying to make change.

“The stress is what’s almost like, kind of, like taking me out, to be honest. I’m exhausted,” Samantha Mitchell said with tears flowing down her face.



Every month Samantha has a tough decision: pay for air conditioning, or pay for food and medications.





“And I told the lady, I said, ‘If you're going to come turn off my lights in this type of temperature, and the stuff that I'm going through paying,’ I said, ‘then do what you need to do,’” Mitchell said on a call to Entergy Orleans customer service.



Her Gentilly shotgun home has only window units, and fans. She weatherized windows and doors with tape. She's on disability, and has called every non-profit agency for help with her Entergy bill. Nothing. She called Entergy who said she had to pay, but it could be in installments.





“I overdrew myself as they call it, like an overdraft, but it was either take and give them something, or don't have nothing. So, I'm owing you, and I'm owing the bank. That's what you do when you're trying to survive,” she said crying.



“We can no longer allow people to suffer because we refuse to hold these companies accountable,” demanded Davante Lewis, Public Service Commissioner for District 3.



At today's Public Service Commission meeting in Baton Rouge, Lewis made a public plea to Entergy Louisiana. Do not shut the power off for customers with unpaid bills, when the governor has declared a state of emergency heat wave. He says they gave no firm commitment to his request.



“I have said every step of the way, that utilities are a human right. People are dying from not being able to pay their utility bill, because they are not eating,” said Lewis.



He says he will keep pushing and will also ask the New Orleans City Council to do the same, since those elected officials regulate Entergy Orleans in Orleans parish.



“We have to stand up and do a better job. We have to hold Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana accountable, and not just doing the lip service for the utilities that are only making profits instead of serving out people,” he said firmly.

Commissioner Lewis says people like Samantha in Orleans Parish are not getting the best electric rates, which are higher than those in Jefferson and across the state.

Samantha can't think about future rates right now. She is just trying to hold on one more day.

“I really need some help. I don't need a hand out. I just need a hand up. I'm not able to take care of this,” Mitchell pleaded.

If you are struggling with your electric bill, Commissioner Lewis, the City of New Orleans and Entergy New Orleans each gave us a list of places that can help.

Dante Lewis recommend this for help: https://www.acf.hhs.gov/ocs/programs/liheap

The City of New Orleans recommended this: https://nola.gov/community-development/utility-assistance-program/

Entergy New Orleans has this list of places for bill relief: Entergy New Orleans utilizes several community partners and programs that provide various forms of assistance to customers who are struggling with their bills. These partners, organizations and programs include the Power to Care Program administered by the New Orleans Council on Aging, Energy Smart’s Weatherization Assistance Program, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program administered by Total Community Action, Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, and The J. Wayne Leonard Prosperity Center in conjunction with the United Way. Additionally, we encourage all customers to take advantage of our bill payment options, including deferred payment plans, payment extensions and level billing, and to be aware of their energy usage year-round, practice at-home energy efficiency measures and take advantage of our resources at energysmart.info. Customers seeking additional help should call 1-800-ENTERGY or access our robust offerings for bill assistance at entergy-neworleans.com/bill-help.

For Entergy Louisiana customers, find a selection of bill help programs and options at entergy-louisiana.com/bill-help and take advantage of energy efficiency resources by contacting Energy Solutions via 844-829-1300 or at entergy-louisiana.com/energy-efficiency-program.