Severe thunderstorms in St. Tammany causes power outages, wind damage

MANDEVILLE, La. — Up to two inches of rain pelted the North Shore on Tuesday afternoon.

With the severe thunderstorms came localized power outages, including a blackout of traffic signals causing gridlock in Mandeville.

Wind gusts caused widespread damage throughout St. Tammany Parish as well. Fallen trees were reported across the area including some landing on top of nearby homes.

Cleco is reporting 8,400 residents currently without power.