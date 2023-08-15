x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Severe thunderstorms in St. Tammany causes power outages, wind damage

​With the severe thunderstorms came localized power outages, including a blackout of traffic signals causing gridlock in Mandeville.
Credit: Ryan Delaune
Severe thunderstorms send tree crashing into roof of Mandeville home on Tuesday afternoon.

MANDEVILLE, La. — Up to two inches of rain pelted the North Shore on Tuesday afternoon.

With the severe thunderstorms came localized power outages, including a blackout of traffic signals causing gridlock in Mandeville.

Wind gusts caused widespread damage throughout St. Tammany Parish as well. Fallen trees were reported across the area including some landing on top of nearby homes.

Cleco is reporting 8,400 residents currently without power.

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

More Videos

In Other News

Folsom hailstorm

Before You Leave, Check This Out