Louisiana hires female warden to lead flooded women's prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Corrections has named a female warden to lead the state women's prison.

The Advocate reports Kristen Thomas was promoted to head the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women in St. Gabriel.

The facility's inmates have been displaced to temporary locations since the prison was damaged during massive flooding that struck the Baton Rouge region in 2016.

A replacement prison is in the works, but construction hasn't started.

Thomas most recently worked as chief of security at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, a men’s prison also in St. Gabriel.