Salvation Army receives $250K to purchase 3 new emergency response vehicles

NEW ORLEANS — The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services announced they will receive $250,000 from the Community Coffee Company for new emergency response vehicles.
The funds will go to purchasing three vans for New Orleans, Houma, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana for future disaster relief efforts.
“With The Salvation Army’s history of providing hope for over 100 years and ours of serving communities for over 100 years, we see them as an ideal partner in our efforts to make communities stronger during times of disaster,” said Matt Saurage, chairman at Community Coffee. “We know how important that first cup of coffee can be from our mobile cafes that show up after a storm and we are combining efforts to reach more communities with the purchase of three new vans for The Salvation Army’s on the ground efforts.”
William Trueblood, EDS Divisional Director said the new vehicles will enable a speedier mobilization in response to a disaster throughout the Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi division.