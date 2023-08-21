Entergy New Orleans suspends disconnections due to heat emergency

With record heat forecast to continue in the oncoming weeks, Entergy New Orleans has suspended all disconnections for the duration of Gov. Edwards' heat emergency.

NEW ORLEANS — With record heat forecast to continue in the oncoming weeks, Entergy New Orleans has suspended all disconnections for the duration of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards' heat emergency through Sept. 9.

Meaning, no customers with delinquent accounts will be shut-off for non-payment while the emergency remains in effect.

Entergy said it will continue to monitor the situation with the help of the New Orleans City Council and National Weather Service to determine if an additional suspension period beyond Sept. 9 will be necessary.

Entergy New Orleans offers a number of payment options for customers struggling to pay their bills. For more information, visit myentergy.com/s/programs or call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749)