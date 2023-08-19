Local organization helps struggling New Orleans pet owners with food, medication

Struggling pet owners were in luck Saturday, as a New Orleans non-profit organization co-hosted an event at St. Joseph Church to help provide the basics.

NEW ORLEANS — Struggling pet owners were in luck Saturday, as a New Orleans non-profit organization co-hosted an event at St. Joseph Church to help provide the basics.

The Inner Pup worked with the Rebuild Center and CRC Global Solutions to give away free food for both people and their pets, as well as monthly heartworm and flea prevention.

Organizers said they are seeing more and more pet owners in need these days.

“We have an unbelievable amount of struggling pet owners," explained Genie Goldring of The Inner Pup. "People who have never struggled before and out goal is to keep pets out of shelters and in loving homes and the best way to do that is to help pet owners.”

