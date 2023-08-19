The University of New Orleans picks 5 semifinalists in their search for a president

The University of New Orleans, which is looking to name a new president, has narrowed the field to five semifinalists.

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans, which is looking to name a new president, has narrowed the field to five semifinalists.

A search committee on Thursday named the candidates for the post which has been open since the end of June, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

The semifinalists will participate in on-campus interviews later this month. They are:

Kathy Johnson, chief academic officer of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

Former Dillard University President Walter Kimbrough, who led the school for a decade

UNO Provost Darrell Kruger

Delgado Community College Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib

Michael Moore, Vice President for Academic Affairs of the University of Arkansas System

One of them will fill the job left open when John Nicklow stepped down to lead the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida. Nicklow had been UNO’s president since 2016. His salary was around $350,000 in 2022, according to openpayrolls.com, a public records database.

“These five candidates all have different experiences that meet different needs of UNO,” said Jim Henderson, president and CEO of the University of Louisiana System and chair of the search committee. “Now we get to really dig in and see who would be the best fit.”

Jeannine O’Rourke, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs for the University of Louisiana System since 2016, is serving as UNO’s interim president.

Following the on-campus interviews set for the week of Aug. 28, the search committee will present at least two names to the university's Board of Supervisors for review.