NEW ORLEANS — For the first time, we are hearing from the family of the slain officer in Mandeville.

When Mandeville Police Captain Vicent Liberto Jr. was killed in the line of duty three weeks ago, the family was overwhelmed with the love and help that came pouring in.

They say Vinnie lived to help others, and that's why a special event tonight is very important to them. It's so important, that his oldest son drove with his family overnight, more than nine hours, to be there.

Serving in law enforcement, Vinnie Liberto III knew his brothers and sisters in blue would be at his dad's funeral, but even he was wasn't prepared for the outpouring of support from the entire community and country.



"I don't have a single word or an expression to show how much it means to us. There's not a word in the human dictionary, in any language, to express that," said ATF agent Vinnie III, the oldest son of the late Captain Liberto.

And as the Liberto family was grieving, there was also the reality of affording the mortgage on the family home, and a question of if their mom would have to move.



"I was trying to stay strong for her and try to console her, but I was asking the same question myself, and the next day, Tunnel to Towers called and said, 'You don't have to worry about another payment.' You talk about a relief," Vinnie III said.

Tunnel to Towers formed after the 9/11 attacks, to help families of first responders. Family and friends of Captain Liberto wanted to immediately pay that forward with Friday's fundraiser for Tunnel to Towers. It lifted their burden just days after Captain Liberto was killed.

And along with the party, food and music, Saints and LSU football players and coaches have donated priceless items to auction off.

"'Vinnie Pays it Forward' doesn't stop tonight. This is something that we want to continue because we want to give that opportunity to other families when this situation, when this tragic situation happens again, because it will," said Liberto.



"Nobody's actually ever done this for their organization, so if we create a model that this is how your family can do this, and your community

can get together, we really believe that this is also very healing for Mandeville," said Chad Bordelon, a Liberto family friend.

The family says this is the type of service Captain Vinnie lived by.

The 'Vinnie Pays it Forward' fundraising party was set for Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Fleur-De-Lis Center in Mandeville.

For more on tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/497704717719999/

