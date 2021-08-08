1 dead, 1 wounded after crowd opened fire on Lafayette police officer: LSP

As the officer got closer to the group, one or more people started shooting at the officer according to LSP.

LAFAYETTE, La. — A man is dead and a woman was wounded after a shooting between a group of people and a Lafayette Police Officer.

Louisiana State Police release on their Facebook page that just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Lafayette Police requested them to investigate a shooting at 4607 Johnston Street at the District.

Investigations show that a shooting happened in the location's parking lot and that a Lafayette Police Officer who was on security detail approached a group of people allegedly involved in the shooting.

According to LSP, as the officer got closer to the group, one or more people began shooting at the officer. The officer was not injured.

REGION 2 NEWS RELEASE August 8, 2021 State Police Investigating Lafayette Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting...

During the incident, a woman received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds while a man was fatally injured.

No other injuries were reported after the shootings.

It is unknown which shooting the victims were wounded but the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident.

