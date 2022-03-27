1 dead, 3 wounded in Little Woods shooting Sunday

The identities of the victims are not known at this time but there is an active investigation into the incident to find the suspect and motive.

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead and three others hospitalized, after a shooting in the Little Woods area Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the 14000 block of Hayne Boulevard near the closed-down Lincoln Beach.

When officers got to the scene they reportedly found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead on the scene while two others were taken to the hospital by EMS, said police.

The fourth victim was brought to the hospital by personal vehicle. Their conditions are not known at the moment.

