NOPD search for Marigny armed robbery suspect

Investigators described the suspect as a black man between 30-40-years-old, wearing a dark-colored jacket and armed with a semi-automatic firearm.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding and identifying the person officers say is connected to an armed robbery in the Marigny area.

According to police, the suspect is wanted for an incident that happened on March 13 in the 2300 block of North Rampart Street, where the person pulled a gun on a victim demanding their property before running off with their belongings.

Investigators described the suspect as a black man between 30-40-years-old, wearing a dark-colored jacket and armed with a semi-automatic firearm.