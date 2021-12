The shooting happened in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road in Amite around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. — Sheriff's deputies were investigating an Amite shooting that left a person dead Tuesday evening, according to a report from Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road in Amite around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, a post on the Tangipahoa Crime Stoppers' Facebook page said.