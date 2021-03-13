x
1 teenager dead and another injured in a double shooting in Westwego

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Two juvenile was shot leaving one of them dead after a double shooting in Jefferson Parish Friday night, according to our partner at the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of Louisiana Street at about 6:30 p.m.

According to the paper, the victims are two boys. The 17-years-old was killed while the 18-years-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

The two boys were walking on a sidewalk when the shooting happened according to Westwego Police Lt. Eric Orlando.

Witnesses said they heard the gunshots but did not see who did the shooting, police said.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

