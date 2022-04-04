18-year-old arrested in triple killing at apartment complex; death of person found in canal

Police said Steel and other suspects were arrested and officers recovered seven weapons.

NEW ORLEANS — An 18-year-old man suspected in a triple shooting at an apartment complex that left three people dead and another homicide a week later where a body was found in a canal in New Orleans East has been arrested, according to New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

Tyron Steel was arrested last Wednesday.

Steel is suspected of being involved in the killing of two men and a woman in an apartment complex on Encampment Street on Monday, March 21 and a second homicide a week later where a victim was found in a canal.

Police said Steel and other suspects were arrested and officers recovered seven weapons.