Three shot and killed in New Orleans at apartment complex

It happened in the 4100 block of Encampment Street

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a triple shooting in the St. Bernard neighborhood.

Officers in the Third District responded to an initial call of an "aggravated battery by shooting" around 3:00 a.m. in the 4100 block of Encampment Street.

Three victims were found at the scene, two adult males and one adult female. They were found inside of an apartment, and all three sustained gunshot wounds.

Police say the victims were declared deceased at the scene.