19-year-old sentenced for attacking a school teacher

Teacher unions are calling for more discipline in the classroom as attacks on educators increases.

NEW ORLEANS — A 19-year-old is behind bars after attacking a school teacher last year.

October 6, 2021 police were called to Covington High School after reports of an attack on a school teacher by a student. A year later, 19-year-old Larrianna Jameese Jackson from Covington, pleaded guilty as charged to Second Degree Battery and Cruelty to the Infirmed.

The victim’s impact statement said, “Not only have I suffered through a violent attack, but also have continued to suffer physically and emotionally. I can no longer sleep at night, function normally, stay focused, or complete simple tasks.”

On Monday, two Chalmette High School students were arrested after a fight between them ended with a teacher being punched in the face.

Fourth year, Loyola University New Orleans English student Blair Anderson said he went to the university to study education, but he says that’s no longer his plan. He says the system is so broken he fears he could be attacked in the classroom.

“I guess it wasn’t really worth the risk for me anymore," Anderson said.

“The areas they are set in is poorly funded and just filled with students that have grown up with the ideology that they have to fight to survive and that’s obviously going to lead to some conflict,” he said.

Blair said his grandmother was a teacher and she too was assaulted by a student, “Had a big injury from a student assaulting her she never fully recovered she had to walk with a cane after that,” Anderson said.

Sandra Hauer of the Jefferson Federation of Teachers said the impacts on teachers is huge. Teachers are out on assault leave, some have had surgeries as a result of their injuries from students as well as mental health struggles such as depression, anxiety, and emotional trauma. No one goes to work to be assaulted,” Hauer said.

The union said the solution is that discipline needs to be enforced in schools.