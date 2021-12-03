Police chase ends in 2 crashes, 5 hospitalizations, and 1 suspect at large

The suspect hit a bicyclist, pushing them into the path of an oncoming car to be struck again, while attempting to escape.

NEW ORLEANS — After spotting a suspect involved in a series of car burglaries and possible carjackings on Friday, police officers gave chase in New Orleans East. A bystander driving nearby struck one of the police cars during the chase, and the suspect hit a bicyclist, a Levee District Police spokesperson said.

While near Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road, an officer with the Levee District Police spotted someone who matched the description of a suspect reportedly involved in a recent series of car burglaries and carjackings at the Win-Dixie on Chef Menteur Highway.

The officer heard the suspect's description over the radio, but after the chase began, the officer's car crashed with bystander's, sending four women to the hospital, according to the spokesperson.

Still fleeing in a car, the suspect then hit a bicyclist, pushing them into the path of an oncoming car to be struck again. The suspect left the car to run and hasn't been taken into custody yet.

Police are still looking for the suspect. The bicyclist was rushed to the hospital

