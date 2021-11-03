Deputies say woman who shot, killed boyfriend wasn't defending herself; she's wanted for second-degree murder

Victoria Gabrielle Taylor, the victim's girlfriend, told detectives she shot her boyfriend during a fight, saying it was self-defense. Investigators disagree.

SLIDELL, La. — Sheriff deputies are actively looking for a 26-year-old woman who they say shot and killed her boyfriend Sunday.

After shots were fired Sunday afternoon, deputies were sent to the scene. a quarter of a mile away from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office in Slidell.

Victoria Gabrielle Taylor, the victim's girlfriend, told detectives she shot her boyfriend during a fight, saying it was self-defense.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but the gunshot wounds killed him in the end.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office performed an autopsy on the victim, ruling the manner of death a homicide on Tuesday.

Detectives began investigating the shooting as a homicide afterward.

That's when they found evidence that the girlfriend wasn't telling the truth, the release said.

STPSO believes Taylor is staying in the Greater New Orleans area. She is Black, 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

"Detectives have secured a warrant for Taylor's arrest for one count of L.R.S. 14:30.1 Second Degree Murder," the release said. "Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Taylor is urged to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 898-2338 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward through Crimestoppers."

The victim wasn't identified by name in the release.

