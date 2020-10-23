2 wounded in Algiers Point double shooting Friday morning: NOPD

New Orleans Police Department Public Information Officer Gary S. Scheets said both victims were taken to the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were hit by gunfire in Algiers Point on Friday, a police spokesman said.

Reports of a double shooting near Bellville and Homer streets came into police dispatch at 10:37 am. The victims, wounded by gunfire were a man and a woman, a police spokesman said.

New Orleans Police Department Public Information Officer Gary S. Scheets said both victims were taken to the hospital.

"No further information is currently available," Scheets said.

As NOPD investigators continue the process of looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who shot the victims, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

