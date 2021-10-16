3 wounded in Woodmere Saturday triple shooting: JPSO

The victims were adults, and they all had non-life-threatening injuries, JPSO spokesperson Capt. Jason Rivarde told the WWLTV newsroom.

WOODMERE, La. — Three people were wounded in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Woodmere, deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The victims were taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Online reports of the shooting were posted as early as 12:42 p.m.

The shooting happened near Max Drive and Long Leaf Lane.

Reports said a large number of JPSO deputies responded to the shooting.

JPSO did not share details on a suspect in the shooting.