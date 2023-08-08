Kenner PD: 40-year-old woman arrested for having sexual relationship with a 15-year-old male

Investigators identified 40-year-old Crystal Coleman of Metairie as the suspect.

KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department says they have arrested a 40-year-old adult female who was involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old male.

Investigators identified 40-year-old Crystal Coleman of Metairie as the suspect. Coleman allegedly met the juvenile victim near the Kenner Lakefront to have sexual relations.

Coleman turned herself into Kenner Police on Monday. She is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with juveniles, and obstruction of justice.

The investigation is ongoing and will be updated if more information becomes available, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.