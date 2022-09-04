5 shootings, 5 lives taken in early weekend crime across New Orleans

The majority of the incidents happened in the Algiers area within surrounding streets.

NEW ORLEANS — Within the last 24-hours, five separate shootings have claimed five lives according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Algiers:

The first shooting happened at about 11:20 Friday morning in the 1200 block of Sumner Street where police said a 63-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed. EMT''s pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Hours later, just after 1 p.m., the NOPD responded to the 2200 block of Cobblestone Lane where they said a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The third shooting happened Saturday morning in the 3700 block of Herschel Street just before 4:20. Police said they found a man at the location unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he late died from his injuries.

Another Saturday shooting happened at about 12:14 p.m. in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway where officers said a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead on the scene.

New Orleans East:

On Friday night just before 10:30, police said a man was found lying in a parking lot in the 6800 block of Tara Lane in the West Lake Forest area, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The New Orleans Police Department said all of the shootings are being investigated by the Homicide Unit and that it is not known if the incidents are related.