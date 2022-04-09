NOPD investigating midday Algiers homicide

The victim died on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon homicide in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway in Algiers.

At around 12:15 Saturday afternoon, police were alerted to a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

The investigation is far from over, as NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why. Police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.