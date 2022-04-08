x
Orleans

New Orleans police investigating two homicides in Algiers

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com
Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two separate homicides in Algiers Friday afternoon.

According to NOPD, a man was shot and killed near the corner of Lamarque and Sumner Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8.

Then, around 1 p.m., police were called out to the scene of another shooting in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Lane, near Westbend Parkway, where a woman was shot and killed.

