Applebee's server drives over coworkers foot that they were taking to long to cook boneless chicken wings

26-year-old Boderrick Donya Kyra Ford was booked with aggravated battery on Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — An Algiers Applebee's server allegedly drove over a cook's foot after an argument over boneless chicken wings, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

26-year-old Boderrick Donya Kyra Ford argued that the line cooks took too long to make the chicken. One cook said something, and she snapped back at another cook, police wrote in documents filed in Criminal District Court obtained by NOLA.com. The police also noted that Ford allegedly told the cook her brother would "pop" him after work.

Our partners reported the incident happened on June 5 at Applebee's Grill + Bar at 4005 General de Gaulle Drive.

When Ford's shift ended, she waited outside the restaurant for the cook and tried to hit him with her car, and then followed him to a parking lot.

When they reached the parking lot, Ford allegedly ran over the cook's foot and pinned it under the vehicle. Police said Ford's brother then grabbed the cook's head, and Ford hit him in the face.

Ford was booked with aggravated battery on Friday. Her bail was set at $10,000.