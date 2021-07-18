Bicyclist killed after Algiers hit-and-run Sunday night

A vehicle going Westbound on General DeGaulle, was traveling through a green light when he got to the intersection and hit the bicyclist.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

According to NOPD, the incident happened near the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Westbend Parkway.

At around 8:51, Fourth District officers said they received a call of a crash at the location. When they arrived they determined a bicyclist going southbound on Westbend Parkway tried to cross the intersection, disregarding a red light.

A vehicle going Westbound on General DeGaulle, was traveling through a green light when he got to the intersection and hit the bicyclist.

Police said the vehicle kept driving.

The man was transported to the hospital by EMS but later died from his injuries.

No additional details are currently available. The victim's identity will be released after an autopsy is done and his family is notified.

Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6208 with any additional information.

