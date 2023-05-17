Man shot on Canal Street near Harrah's Casino, Canal Place

New Orleans police say an adult man was shot in the hand and had a graze wound to his body.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a man was wounded in a midday shooting on Canal Street near Harrah's Casino and Canal Place on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called reports of a shooting outside in the 300 block of Canal Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. Police say an adult man was shot in the hand and had a graze wound to his body.

The police department did not share any additional details about the shooting, including possible suspects or a motive.

