NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell defended the city's crime rate in a Saturday afternoon Facebook post, a day after a quote from Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal was released telling Northshore residents that Slidell was not becoming the “new, New Orleans East" after a shooting.

Fandal's quote comes from a statement released by the Slidell Police Department Friday announcing two arrests in connection with a shooting at a McDonalds on Pontchartrain Drive.

According to the statement, Fandel was responding to residents' fears of rising crime.

“It has been brought to my attention by some of our local residents, as well as comments being made on social media, that people have a perception that crime is rising in Slidell," he is quoted as saying. "People are saying we are becoming the “new, New Orleans East”, and that Slidell Police aren't tough enough on crime…this is all FALSE and absolutely not true."

Underneath the Facebook post from the Slidell Police Department, several people made derogatory comments about New Orleans East.

"We don’t need New Orleans thugs in Slidell!" one comment read. "Throw the book at them! Make an example of them to anyone who thinks of doing anything like this!"

Cantrell posted her response to Facebook a day later, calling Fandal's quote unproductive, unfair and false.

"This kind of sentiment ignores reality and it disrespects the hard work our (NOPD officers have) done, and the real progress that has been made," she said.

In her response, Cantrell referenced the drop in murders in 2018. Last year, 132 people were killed across the city. In 2016, 176 people were killed and in 2017, 157 people were killed, according to NOPD records.

"New Orleans saw fewer murders last year than we have in a generation," Cantrell wrote. "This year, we are on track for a 30% drop from that historic low. That didn’t happen by accident. The #NOPD has become a national model for constitutional policing and effective reform."

Cantrell said the comment references stereotypes about New Orleans that were no longer true.

"Snide comments that reinforce old, outdated narratives ignore that reality— and do everyone a disservice," she said.

In August, Cantrell released her "generational gun violence reduction plan" aimed at lowering the amount of violent crime in New Orleans.

