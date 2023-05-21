Woman, teen killed as car shot up, two others injured

She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. A two-month-old baby inside the car was also taken to the hospital but was uninjured.

NEW ORLEANS — A Saturday night shooting left a woman and a teenage boy dead and two others injured while a baby inside the shot-up vehicle was physically unharmed, according to New Orleans Police.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street.

According to police, officers responded to shootings at two locations. A 17-year-old male was found down in the 6000 block of Beechcraft. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 31-year-old woman was found shot inside her car a few blocks away. Police believe she was at the same scene but that she was able to travel to the 3900 block of Downman Road, where she was discovered.

She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. A two-month-old baby inside of the car was also taken to the hospital but determined to be physically unharmed.

Later in the evening, police said, a 13-year-old and a 20-year-old showed up at the hospital and both were believed to have been shot in the same location. Both were said to be stable.

NOLA.com reported that the deceased woman was the mother of the baby inside the car. The relationship of the others who were shot was not yet known.

Police are investigating the shooting to determine the circumstances and possible suspects.