NOPD looking for suspects, vehicle involved in North Claiborne shooting

NOPD is looking for what they believe is a blue Nissan four-door sedan.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking to locate and identify suspects and a vehicle that were involved in a Wednesday shooting at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Congress Street, according to a press release.

The press release said that officers responded to a shooting at around 11:090 a.m., where a man had been shot in the hand.

NOPD said that the vehicle used by the perpetrators is likely a blue Nissan four-door sedan with an unknown Texas license plate.

The Nissan was pursuing another vehicle in the area at the time of the incident and the victim was likely hit by a stray bullet.

"Anyone with additional information on this incident, the pictured vehicle and/or its occupants is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050," the press release said. "Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP."