x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Orleans

NOPD looking for suspects, vehicle involved in North Claiborne shooting

NOPD is looking for what they believe is a blue Nissan four-door sedan.
Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking to locate and identify suspects and a vehicle that were involved in a Wednesday shooting at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Congress Street, according to a press release.

The press release said that officers responded to a shooting at around 11:090 a.m., where a man had been shot in the hand. 

NOPD said that the vehicle used by the perpetrators is likely a blue Nissan four-door sedan with an unknown Texas license plate.

The Nissan was pursuing another vehicle in the area at the time of the incident and the victim was likely hit by a stray bullet.

"Anyone with additional information on this incident, the pictured vehicle and/or its occupants is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050," the press release said. "Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP."

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

More Videos

In Other News

Mayor Cantrell apologizes for recent comments about women's role in violence

Before You Leave, Check This Out