LSP: Houma teen killed, impaired driver arrested after crash on U.S. Highway 90

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. near Amelia and claimed the life of Lebis Adonal Aguilar, who was a passenger an SUV involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMELIA, La. — Authorities say a Houma 19-year-old died following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 90 in Assumption Parish on Thursday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. near Amelia and claimed the life of Lebis Adonal Aguilar, who was a passenger an SUV involved in the crash.

Troopers say 50-year-old Juan Ramos was driving a 2008 Lincoln Navigator “at a high rate of speed” in the right lane headed eastbound when it approached a 2022 RAM 2500 pickup truck towing a trailer. Troopers say Ramos failed to slow down and swerved to avoid a crash, causing the SUV to rotate. The SUV sideswiped the truck before striking a roadside barrier and flipping over the edge of the elevated highway, landing on its roof.

Aguilar, a passenger in the Lincoln, died at the scene. Ramos was seriously injured and was taken to a New Orleans hospital for treatment. Troopers say it was unclear if either was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the RAM pickup was not injured.

While at the hospital, Ramos was arrested for driving while impaired, vehicular homicide, careless operation, and driving without a license.