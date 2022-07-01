3 killed in separate shootings on deadly Friday night in New Orleans

The identities of the victims in the incidents are not known as of now.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that all left three people dead and two injured Friday night.

The homicides happened in Aurora Gardens in Algiers, Central City and the Seventh Ward, according to press releases from NOPD.

The first happened in the 100 block of Huntlee Drive at about 3:14 p.m., where police said a call of a deceased person at the location came in. Upon arrival, a 20-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second shooting was in the 2000 block of South Claiborne Avenue just after 7:40 p.m. where three people were shot.

Police said one victim was taken to the hospital by EMS but died from their injuries soon after. The other victims arrived at the hospital by car. Their conditions are not known at the moment.

The third homicide was located in the 2000 block of North Broad Street.

NOPD said the call of the shooting came in around 8:25 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The three homicides come after one woman was shot and killed and another shot multiple times in earlier shootings Friday.

No further details are available for any of the homicides at the moment but they are under investigation.

The identities of the victims in the incidents are not known as of now.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.