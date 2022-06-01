Driver dies 14 days after crash on Belle Chasse interstate, LSP

Troopers said just after 2 a.m. that Saturday, they were called to the crash on LA 23 near Windmill Lane in Belle Chasse.

BELLE CHASSE, La. — A two-vehicle crash on a Plaquemines Parish interstate on New Years Day, claimed the life of a driver, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Investigations show 28- year-old Anara J. Miller of Port Sulphur was heading south on LA 23 in the left lane in a Ford Fiesta and 44-year-old Jose Garcia-Bonilla was in the right lane in a Subaru Ascent.

Bonilla attempted to make a left turn from the right lane into the median but drove into Miller's path. The front of Miller's car collided with Bonilla's left side, said troopers.

LSP said Miller was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital after suffering severe injuries. Bonilla was wearing a seatbelt and was treated for minor injuries.

Miller died on Jan. 14 due to the injuries sustained. Toxicology test results are pending.

Impairment was not found for Bonilla but a citation for Improper Turn was issued.