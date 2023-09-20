FBI New Orleans ends 32 year manhunt

Greg Lawson 63 was arrested on Tuesday after fleeing the country in 1991

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana man is in custody after a 32-year-long manhunt by FBI New Orleans.

The agency received a tip earlier this month that the man, identified as Greg Lawson, 63, who fled before a jury found him guilty of attempted second degree murder in 1991.

Authorities found and arrested Lawson in Huatulco, Mexico on Tuesday, Sept.19. Agents in Shreveport and Mexico worked with FBI Headquarters and immigration authorities to find and deport Lawson for immigration violations.

“We want to thank our partners and the public in this case, who never gave up hope that justice could be served for Mr. Lawson’s victim,” said Douglas A. Williams, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of FBI New Orleans.

Agents say they are working with the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office to return Lawson to Louisiana.