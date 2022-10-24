Five people arrested at Washington Parish Free Fair

The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office says five people were arrested at the beloved Washington Parish Free Fair in Franklinton.

FRANKLINTON, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office says five people were arrested over the weekend at the 2022 Washington Parish Free Fair. Still, Sheriff Randy Seal says the fair was “a relatively incident free event.”

The Washington Parish Free Fair operated on Main Street in Franklinton from Wednesday, October 19th through Sunday, October 23rd.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested two people on Saturday for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon. Deputies say 20-year-old Anthony Jerome Turner, of Bogalusa, had a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol concealed in his waistband. He was booked into the Washington Parish Jail and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Turner was released the next day after posting a $7,500 bond.

A juvenile was also arrested and charged with carrying a concealed pistol on Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They did not mention whether or not Turner and the juvenile were acting together.

The next day, deputies say they arrested three Franklinton residents who were allegedly involved in one incident. Jeremy Dickerson, Lamarius Zyshon Lowe, and Jasmine Dykes were all arrested on drug charges Sunday.

Dickerson, 21, was reportedly arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with a weapon present. The Sheriff’s Office says Dickerson is currently still in jail with a bond set at $10,000.

Deputies say they arrested and charged both Lowe, 23, and Dykes, 30, with possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs and contempt of court. Dykes was reportedly also charged with possession of illegal drugs. Lowe’s bond is currently set at $5,000 and Dykes’ bond is set at $7,500.

Despite these arrests, Sheriff Seal says the fair was mostly quiet and free of incident. “It was so good to see families enjoying this wonderful annual event. I applaud all the volunteers who spent countless hours making our Fair a success.”